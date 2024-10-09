10 people awarded life imprisonment for 2013 murder of UP cop Zia-ul-Haque

A CBI court has sentenced 10 individuals to life imprisonment for the 2013 murder of Uttar Pradesh police officer Zia-ul-Haque.

Published9 Oct 2024, 06:45 PM IST
10 people awarded life imprisonment for 2013 murder of UP cop Zia-ul-Haque
10 people awarded life imprisonment for 2013 murder of UP cop Zia-ul-Haque

A CBI court has sentenced 10 people to life imprisonment for the murder of an Uttar Pradesh police officer. Kunda circle officer Zia-ul-Haque was brutally killed in March 2013 while travelling on duty to Ballipur village in Pratapgarh. The development comes mere days after the special court convicted the individuals for the killing of DSP Zia-ul-Haque.

The conviction was announced last week on Friday by a special CBI court. Those convicted have been identified as Phoolchand Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Manjeet Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Ram Lakhan Gautam, Chotelal Yadav, Ram Aasre, Munne Patel, Shivram Pasi, and Jagat Bahadur Pal. The verdict also came a year after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to further investigate the alleged role of UP MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh — better known as ‘Raja Bhaiya’ — in the murder.

DSP Zia-ul-Haque was killed in Kunda amidst clashes that followed the shooting of village pradhan Nanhe Lal Yadav. The local official was reportedly shot dead by four officials on the turf of the multi-term MLA — allegedly by associates of the politician — amidst a dispute in March 2013. The Kunda cop had arrived at the scene with three other policemen around this time and rushed the pradhan to the nearest hospital.

According to older reports, Haque had later returned to the village alongside eight other policemen with the body of the village head. They were met by an angry mob of around 300 people — some of whom were armed. The DSP was separated during the ensuing chaos and reportedly beaten by the crowd before being shot. His widow Parveen Azad had however challenged the sequence of events and accused the other cops of deserting Haque.

Raja Bhaiya had been the dominant local MLA and a powerful member of the Samajwadi Party government run by Akhilesh Yadav at the time. He was an independent legislator who acquired notoriety for being a Thakur ‘bahubali’ with significant clout in the region.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 06:45 PM IST
10 people awarded life imprisonment for 2013 murder of UP cop Zia-ul-Haque

