10 people dead, 25 injured in two separate road accidents in UP

At least seven people died and 25 people were injured after a roadways bus and a gas tanker collided in Sambhal's Dhanari on Wednesday morning.

Superintendents of Police (SP) of Sambhal district Chakresh Mishra said, "The collision took between the tanker and the bus early in the morning has left at least seven dead. So far, 25 people have been injured in the accident. They have been taken to the nearby hospital."

Also Read: How rural schooling is going into the dark

"Most likely, the accident took place due to fog. As soon as we got the information, the District Magistrate and I reached the spot. Some people are still trapped at the spot. Rescue operations are underway," he added.

In a tweet in Hindi, the UP CMO said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of people in a road accident in Sambhal district. Praying for the peace of the departed soul, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured people in this accident."

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद सम्भल में एक सड़क दुर्घटना में लोगों की मृत्यु पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करते हुए मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 16, 2020

In a separate accident, three people riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a speeding truck on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The victims identified as Waseem (24), Akram (40) and Shahrukh (20) were crushed to death by the truck near Panjit village in the Kairana police station area on Tuesday night.

The victims were returning home from a factory, where they used to work.

The truck driver has been taken into custody and the bodies of the deceased sent for autopsy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via