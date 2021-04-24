Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.

The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore.

These include 92,68,027 healthcare and 1,18,51,655 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 59,51,076 healthcare and 61,94,851 frontline workers who have taken the second one.

Also, among the senior citizens, 4,91,45,265 have taken the first dose and 71,65,338 the second dose. Among those between 45 and 60 years, 4,66,71,540 got the first dose of vaccine and 21,32,080 the second dose of vaccine.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.