OPEN APP
Home >News >India >10 states account for 74.15% of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 74.15% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the ministry's data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- reported 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the ministry said in a statement.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases.

The Union health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crore.

These include 92,68,027 healthcare and 1,18,51,655 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 59,51,076 healthcare and 61,94,851 frontline workers who have taken the second one.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Workers refilling oxygen gas on Oxygen Cylinders at the medical Oxygen gas manufacturing and refilling unit, in Chennai.Premium Premium

Oxygen crisis: India all set to import over 10k oxygen concentrators

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST
Workers engaged at the medical Oxygen gas manufacturing and refilling unit, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Maharashtra: 2 Covid-19 patients die as oxygen valve gets turned off at civil hospital

1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
The government has taken several measures in the last few days to improve supply of oxygen and medical supplies.Premium Premium

India waives import duty on oxygen, related gear for three months

1 min read . 03:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Premium Premium

Customs duty to be waived off on oxygen, Covid vaccines, related equipment amid virus crisis

2 min read . 03:41 PM IST

Also, among the senior citizens, 4,91,45,265 have taken the first dose and 71,65,338 the second dose. Among those between 45 and 60 years, 4,66,71,540 got the first dose of vaccine and 21,32,080 the second dose of vaccine.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout