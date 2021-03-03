OPEN APP
Home >News >India >10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine
A health official shows a Co-WIN app to test beneficiaries as she takes part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)
A health official shows a Co-WIN app to test beneficiaries as she takes part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)

10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 01:12 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March

Today is the third day of the second phase of vaccination across the country. Barring the initial glitches on the Co-WIN portal reported on Day 1, the registration process is going on smoothly, as per the government. Several Union Ministers and politicians have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the world's largest vaccination drive. India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
President Kovind receives first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
An aerial view of the Mumbai Metro 2A at Kandivli, in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

State Recovery Tracker: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan lead economic recovery among major states

3 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Chilean nurse Maria Paz Herreros, 32, who was the first to inoculate a patient against COVID-19 in Chile, shows a vial of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, at the Metropolitan Hospital in Santiago, on February 26, 2021. - Chile managed to inoculate 18% of its population with at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and is among the first five countries in the world to do so. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST

Here are ten things that you must keep in mind while booking an appointment on the Co-WIN portal:

  • There is no Co-WIN app for self-registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine. The App on Play Store is for administrators only.
  • The registration and booking for an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination are to be done through the Co-WIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in.
  • Four people can be added using one mobile number.
  • Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT (information technology) applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.
  • Once you book your appointment for vaccination, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your mobile number. The confirmation details of the booking too should be saved.
  • Rescheduling of appointment can be done through the Co-Win portal, but it has to be done before the vaccination appointment day.
  • Rescheduling can also be done to a vaccination centre in another city if one has to travel.
  • Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.
  • Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration.
  • Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout