10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine

Today is the third day of the second phase of vaccination across the country. Barring the initial glitches on the Co-WIN portal reported on Day 1, the registration process is going on smoothly, as per the government. Several Union Ministers and politicians have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the world's largest vaccination drive. India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.