10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine

India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March

Today is the third day of the second phase of vaccination across the country. Barring the initial glitches on the Co-WIN portal reported on Day 1, the registration process is going on smoothly, as per the government. Several Union Ministers and politicians have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the world's largest vaccination drive. India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.

Here are ten things that you must keep in mind while booking an appointment on the Co-WIN portal:

There is no Co-WIN app for self-registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine. The App on Play Store is for administrators only.

The registration and booking for an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination are to be done through the Co-WIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in.

Four people can be added using one mobile number.

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT (information technology) applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.

Once you book your appointment for vaccination, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your mobile number. The confirmation details of the booking too should be saved.

Rescheduling of appointment can be done through the Co-Win portal, but it has to be done before the vaccination appointment day.

Rescheduling can also be done to a vaccination centre in another city if one has to travel.

Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.

Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration.

Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted.

