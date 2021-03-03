Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine
A health official shows a Co-WIN app to test beneficiaries as she takes part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine

2 min read . 01:12 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March

Today is the third day of the second phase of vaccination across the country. Barring the initial glitches on the Co-WIN portal reported on Day 1, the registration process is going on smoothly, as per the government. Several Union Ministers and politicians have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the world's largest vaccination drive. India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.

Today is the third day of the second phase of vaccination across the country. Barring the initial glitches on the Co-WIN portal reported on Day 1, the registration process is going on smoothly, as per the government. Several Union Ministers and politicians have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the world's largest vaccination drive. India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST

State Recovery Tracker: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan lead economic recovery among major states

3 min read . 12:58 PM IST

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown

1 min read . 12:59 PM IST

State Recovery Tracker: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan lead economic recovery among major states

3 min read . 12:58 PM IST

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Here are ten things that you must keep in mind while booking an appointment on the Co-WIN portal:

  • There is no Co-WIN app for self-registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine. The App on Play Store is for administrators only.
  • The registration and booking for an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination are to be done through the Co-WIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in.
  • Four people can be added using one mobile number.
  • Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT (information technology) applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.
  • Once you book your appointment for vaccination, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your mobile number. The confirmation details of the booking too should be saved.
  • Rescheduling of appointment can be done through the Co-Win portal, but it has to be done before the vaccination appointment day.
  • Rescheduling can also be done to a vaccination centre in another city if one has to travel.
  • Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.
  • Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration.
  • Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.