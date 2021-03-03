10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine

Today is the third day of the second phase of vaccination across the country. Barring the initial glitches on the Co-WIN portal reported on Day 1, the registration process is going on smoothly, as per the government. Several Union Ministers and politicians have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in phase 2 of the world's largest vaccination drive. India commenced its second phase of the inoculation drive for people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.
Here are ten things that you must keep in mind while booking an appointment on the Co-WIN portal:
- There is no Co-WIN app for self-registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine. The App on Play Store is for administrators only.
- The registration and booking for an appointment for the Covid-19 vaccination are to be done through the Co-WIN portal: http://cowin.gov.in.
- Four people can be added using one mobile number.
- Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT (information technology) applications such as Arogya Setu, etc.
- Once you book your appointment for vaccination, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details on your mobile number. The confirmation details of the booking too should be saved.
- Rescheduling of appointment can be done through the Co-Win portal, but it has to be done before the vaccination appointment day.
- Rescheduling can also be done to a vaccination centre in another city if one has to travel.
- Those who have successfully taken the first dose after registration will get their next appointment automatically scheduled on the 29th day.
- Till the time of vaccination, all the records of registration and appointment can be edited/deleted by the person making the registration.
- Only when a person gets vaccinated, the record is locked and cannot be edited/deleted.