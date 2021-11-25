Indian Railways has announced the introduction of theme-based tourist circuit trains Bharat Gaurav Trains . “These trains will help realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

1) The railways have allocated around 190 trains for these theme-based circuits, described as the third segment in services offered by the national transporter after the freight and passenger segments.

2) Service Providers would be free to decide themes like Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Shri Ram etc.

3) Service Provider to offer an all-inclusive package to tourists including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit historical/heritage sites, tour guides etc

4) Branding and advertisement are permitted both inside and outside of the train.

5) Train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches including 2 SLRs(Guard Vans).

6) Full flexibility to decide package cost based on the level of services being offered.

7) Choice of coaches suiting the clientele, different segments like luxury, budget etc.

8) Easy one-step transparent online registration process. Registration fee of ₹1 (One) Lakh only.

9) Allotment of coaches to all eligible applicants subject to availability. Priority to be based on the Rake Security Deposit Time and Date. Rake Security Deposit of ₹1 (one) Crore per rake.

10) Right to Use charges and Haulage charges notified in the policy for Service Provider to work out his business model.

