After completion of the training of the first batch of Agniveers, their Passing Out Parade is slated to be held on March 28 at INS Chilka. The POP of the first batch of soldiers recruited under Agniveer scheme will also be the first of its kind ceremony to be held in evening.

From the chief guests of the Passing Out Parade to where to watch, know all about the ceremony of the first batch of soldiers recruited under Agniveer scheme.

-This time, POP will be conduced post-sunset, and will be the first of its kind because of its timing. It is scheduled to be held at INS Chilka, Odisha on March 28.

-The POP will mark the sucessfull completion of training of around 2,600 Agniveers, including those 273 women Agniveers, undergoing training at Chilka in Odisha.

-People can watch the POP online on Indian Navy's YouTube channel and on its Instagran page. The ceremony will also be broadcasted on the Doordarshan Network.

-The training at INS Chilkka included academic, service and outdoor training, which was based on the core Naval values of duty, honour and courage. The successfull trainess would be posted on frontline warships for their sea trainings.

-The first batch also includes those Agniveers who were a part of the Indian Navy Republic Day Parade contingent on the Kartavya Path on January 26 this year.

-The POP to be held on Tuesday will mark an end to the 16 weeks training underwent by the first batch of Agniveer soldiers. The POP ceremony will be held under the presence of eminent veteran sailors, sportswomen of international repute and senior Naval officers.

-During the POP, deserving Agniveers would be presented awards by the chief guest in various categories. Under the awards to be felicitated to the top performing Agniveer cadets, the Indian Navy will award Gen Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for the ‘Woman Agniveer Trainee Standing First in Overall Order of Merit’. The trophy would be presented to the winner by the daughters of General Bipin Rawat.

-The ceremony will also be joined by several other eminent veteran sailors who have excelled in their service as well as post-retirement careers.

-One of the main guests of the ceremony will be PT Usha, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and President of the Indian Olympics Association, Mithali Raj, former capitan of the Indian women's cricket team and recipient of Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

-The location of the POP, INS Chilka is the premier training establishment of the Indian Navy for sailor's ab initio training upon induction.

