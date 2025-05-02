10 key things to know about Vizhinjam International Seaport that PM Modi will commission in Kerala today

Vizhinjam International Seaport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport, today, 2 May. The development will place Kerala firmly on the global maritime map.

The port in Thiruvananthapuram district is expected to transform India's role in international trade and shipping, news agency PTI said.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) – India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group – under a public-private partnership.

The project was completed at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore. Following a successful trial run, the port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.

A new chapter in India’s maritime journey “Tomorrow marks a historic moment as Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, dedicates the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the nation,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a post on X on 1 May.

Here are 10 things about the project

1- The Vizhinjam International Seaport is designed primarily to cater to container transhipment, besides multi-purpose and break-bulk cargo.

This landmark project—the largest-ever state investment in any port in the country, with two-thirds of the cost borne by the Government of Kerala—reflects the state's strong commitment to development, Vijayan said.

"The commissioning of Vizhinjam port marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s maritime journey, placing the nation firmly on the global map," he added.

Vizhinjam is India's first dedicated transshipment port and also the country's first semi-automated port.

2 - Strategically located just 10 nautical miles from the busy international shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East, Vizhinjam enjoys inherent locational advantages that position it for success as a global transshipment hub, reads the website of the project.

“Its proximity to the East-West axis which accounts for a substantial quantum of global maritime trade provides easy access without deviation for the large vessels that form the lifeline of today’s ocean commerce,” it said.

3 - Until now, about 75 per cent of India's transshipment containers were handled by Colombo Port in Sri Lanka, leading to significant losses in foreign exchange and revenue, news agency PTI said. Vizhinjam is expected to bring much of that traffic back to India.

The breakwater at Vizhinjam is the deepest in India and stretches nearly three kilometres. At 28 metres tall—the height of a nine-storey building—it is a major engineering achievement.

4 - The trial operations began on 13 July, 2024, and full commercial operations started on 3 December, 2024. During the three-month trial phase, over 272 large vessels docked at the port, and more than 550,000 containers were handled.

5 - Vizhinjam is equipped with fully automated yard cranes and remotely operated ship-to-shore cranes for faster and safer operations. It also features India's first home-built, AI-powered Vessel Traffic Management System, developed with IIT Madras.

With the signing of the Viability Gap Funding agreement, all formal steps for the first phase of the project have been completed, the Chief Minister has said.

6 - In early 2025, Vizhinjam topped the list of ports on India's southern and western coasts for container cargo handling, managing over 100,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per month.

Vizhinjam International Seaport: A major milestone came when Vizhinjam berthed the MSC Turkey, one of the largest cargo ships to ever reach India.

Another significant development is Vizhinjam's inclusion in the Jade Service of MSC, the world's largest shipping company. This major cargo route connects Europe and Asia via South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

Vizhinjam is now becoming the main hub for South Asia on this route.

7 - By 2028, the next phase of construction is expected to be complete, giving the port an annual capacity of at least 3 million TEUs. This phase will cost ₹ 10,000 crore, which will be fully funded by Adani Ports.

8 - Vizhinjam is also being developed as a multi-modal hub, with direct road access to National Highway 66 and Kerala's first cloverleaf interchange to handle future cargo growth. A railway link connecting the port to the national network will begin construction soon.

9 - The project was allotted to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) after the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) agreed to a concession agreement in 2015.

10 - The construction of all the phases of the port will be completed by 2028 and Adani Vizhinjam Port will pay the government a share of the revenue generated when all four phases are operational from 2034.