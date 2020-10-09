Bond yields fall sharply: 'RBI comes in as Santa for bond markets'

In a slew of measures for easing of financing conditions and the provision of adequate liquidity, RBI has cheered the bond market investors. RBI's commitment to conduct adequate OMOs, first time OMOs of state development loans and On Tap TLTROs were amongst the major announcements to bring cheer to the bond markets. The 10-year bond yield fell by 8 bps to 5.93% -- a level last seen on September 4, from its previous close of 6.015%. Bond yield and prices move in opposite directions. Experts believe the whole policy was dedicated for the bond markets.