10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: 53 crore accounts, ₹2.31 lakh crore deposits, PM Modi congratulates beneficiaries & more

10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has completed a milestone 10 years today. Acknowledging this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the beneficiaries.
“Today, we mark a momentous occasion— #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success,” Modi wrote on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
“Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalized communities,” he added. The PM also posted an infographics of the key milestones.
PMJDY was announced by PM Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014.
Today, we mark a momentous occasion— #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success. Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people,… pic.twitter.com/VgC7wMcZE8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2024
As part of the national mission for financial inclusion, PMJDY ensures affordable access to financial services — banking, savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, and pension.
In her message, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the scheme “integrates the poor into the economic mainstream and plays a crucial role in the development of marginalised communities”.
“By providing universal, affordable, and formal financial services — including bank accounts, small savings schemes, insurance, and credit — to the previously unbanked, PMJDY has transformed the banking and financial landscape of the country over the last decade,” Sitharaman stated.
(With inputs from ANI)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess