10 Years of Make in India: PM Modi compliments success, says ‘resolve to make nation a powerhouse’

10 Years of Make in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 25, complimented the decade-long success of the ‘Make in India’ movement and resolved to make India “a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation”.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi wrote, “Today, we mark #10YearsOfMakeInIndia. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation.”

“It’s noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened. The Government of India is committed to encouraging ‘Make in India’ through all possible ways. India’s strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat!” he added.

‘Great success achieved; brilliant future ahead’ Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in an interview with PTI on the occasion of 10 years of Make in India, said the movement has “helped promote both domestic and foreign investment in India”.

“We have achieved great success, and a brilliant future is ahead for manufacturing in the country as the ‘Make in India’ programme is celebrating its 10 years. We are also seeing very big investment plans on the anvil, which will create millions of jobs and expand our manufacturing contribution to the economy,” he added.

Goyal also expressed confidence about the increasing momentum seen under Make in India, stating, “We believe that the share of manufacturing will also start increasing in the coming years.”

About Make in India The 'Make in India' initiative was launched on September 25, 2014. It aimed to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build world-class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation.