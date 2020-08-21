The 10-year government bond yield hit a fresh three-month high on Friday as doubts about future rate cuts have risen among traders with the minutes of the monetary policy committee's latest meeting released Thursday showing that the panel members were concerned about inflation.

At 10.18 am, the 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 5.99% from its previous close of 5.95%. It has surged nearly 24 basis points since 5 August. Both bond yield and prices move in opposite directions.

Members of the MPC extensively discussed potential challenges from stubborn retail price inflation, which has stayed above the central bank’s tolerance band for nearly three quarters. The panel also discussed possible supply-side shocks from lockdown-related disruptions, before deciding to continue with the accommodative stance to nurture an economic recovery

“If inflation persists above the upper tolerance band for one more quarter, monetary policy will be constrained by mandate to undertake remedial action, including an immediate and more than proportionate response to head off the build-up of inflation pressures and prevent it from getting generalized," according to Michael Patra, MPC member and RBI deputy governor

Radhika Rao, economist at DBS bank, said in a 13 August report that high core inflation and strong supply-side disruptions certainly question the dominant wisdom that a deep economic shock carries disinflationary tendencies. Above-target inflation vindicates the policy committee’s decision to keep rates on hold this month, and it is likely to be maintained at least until late year. Bond markets are likely to further push-out easing expectations.

Retail inflation for July 2020 rose to a four-month high of 6.9%, breaching the upper band of the RBI’s inflation target (4% with +/- 2%) for the fourth consecutive month. Core inflation also scaled a 21-month high at 5.9% for July 2020 and this is the fourth consecutive month of pick-up.

"On account of the lingering rise in coronavirus cases in the country, coupled with localized lockdowns in the country, inflation will continue to remain at elevated levels in the next few months, albeit with some moderation. Supply disruptions in food components will keep food prices at elevated levels. However, release of kharif crops into the markets could ease food inflation to some extent", according to Care Ratings' 13 August report.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via