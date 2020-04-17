Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government launched one lakh rapid test kits for testing coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, which will now allow doctors fighting the pandemic to conduct over 10,000 tests to be conducted in a day, said the state government on Friday. The new kits arrived from South Korea and were handed over to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by officials from Random Medicaids Private Limited. Reddy tried one of the kit that arrived from South Korea and tested negative

According to the evening update on Friday by Union Health Ministry there are 572 coronavirus cases in the state. The new kits, said a press release from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office, will allow results of suspected patients to come in 10 minutes. State government officials told the chief minster that the new kits comprise two strips on which blood samples will be taken and a “control solution" will be added after which the result will be out in 10 minutes, the release added.

The kits were transported to AP in a special flight from South Korea. Special chief secretary for medical and health Jawahar Reddy said that the kits will be dispatched to all the districts in three days and that doctors are being given special training to handle the same. The kits were manufactured by SD Biosensors company in South Korea and have been already approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Initially, there was only one lab to test Covid-19 cases in AP, but the state government has since established more labs in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam for conducting more tests. It claimed that 2,100 tests are being conducted in these labs per day. Till date, 16,555 tests were conducted in the state till 16 April.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Andhra Pradesh inched closer to the 600-mark after 38 more people tested positive for the virus in the state on Friday. With this, the total covid-19 cases in AP now stand at 572. The latest cases in AP are from Ananthapur (5), Chittoor (5), Guntur (4), Kadapa (1), Krishna (4), Kurnool (13) and Nellore districts.

Barring that, 35 people have so far recovered and have been discharged post treatment from various districts, while 14 others have died. Out of the 13 districts in AP, Guntur (126) and Kurnool (126) both have the highest number of cases, followed by Nellore (62). The three districts together account for more than half of the total 534 cases in the state. According to a media bulletin from AP, there are currently 523 active cases in the state.