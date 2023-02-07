100 airports to be developed by next year under UDAN scheme: V K Singh
AAI and other Airport Operators have targeted a capital outlay of approximately ₹98,000 crore in the airport sector across India by 2025 for the construction of Greenfield Airports and new terminals
Minister of State, Civil Aviation, V K Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha that the Union Government has planned to develop 100 airports by 2024 under the Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)-Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) infrastructure scheme..
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×