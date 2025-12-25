100 Atal canteens with subsidised prices launched in Delhi today — here’s what you get for just ₹5

The Delhi government is set to launch 100 Atal canteens across the national capital to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The initiative, which was a key promise in the BJP's Delhi election manifesto, aims to provide affordable and nutritious meals to residents across the city for just ₹5.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 45 Atal canteens on Thursday, 25 December, in line with the government's election promise. Work on the remaining 55 is expected to be completed soon, according to PTI.

Who does it cater to? The canteens are designed to cater to daily wage workers, labourers and low-income families who often struggle to afford regular meals.

“Under the scheme, labourers, needy people and families living in jhuggi clusters will get a full meal for ₹5. The idea is to ensure that people eat with dignity,” CM Rekha Gupta said, adding that lakhs of residents would benefit from the initiative.

The inauguration of the scheme was announced on Wednesday by Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Ashish Sood, who described it as a major step towards achieving food security for the underprivileged.

What all will be included in the meal? The thali offered by the canteen will include food items such as dal, rice, chapati, a seasonal vegetable and pickle on the side.

These canteens will serve two meals a day. Lunch will be served between 11 AM and 4 PM and dinner will be served between 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM, according to NDTV.

As per multiple reports, the distribution of meals will be carried out through a digital token system. CCTV cameras will also be installed at all canteens and real-time monitoring will be done through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's digital platform.

Rekha Gupta recalls Vajpayee's contribution to Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta travelled by the Delhi Metro to attend the inauguration of an Atal Canteen in Lajpat Nagar. She was seen communicating with the passengers who were travelling along with her, PTI reported.

The chief minister recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contribution to Delhi's infrastructure, stating that he had flagged off the Delhi Metro on 24 December 2002, when Kolkata was the country's only city with a metro system.

She said Delhi has now expanded to a 394-km metro network, with further growth taking place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.