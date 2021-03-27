No procession should be allowed without permission. Social media platforms will be monitored
Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated on March 28-29
As many as 100 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the civil police force have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh to ensure a peaceful Holi and Shab-e-Barat.
"For Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Director-General of Police has instructed senior police officers to conduct peace meetings and conduct raids in coordination with Excise Department to prevent deaths from consuming spurious liquor," Additional Director General of Police, Law and order, Prashant Kumar told ANI.