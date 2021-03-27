100 companies of PAC deployed across UP ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 100 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the civil police force have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh to ensure a peaceful Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

"As many as 100 companies of PAC, 2 companies of RAF and civil police force have been deployed across the district so that Holi and Shab-e-Barat conclude peacefully in the state," the ADG said.

"No procession should be allowed without permission. Social media platforms will be monitored," he further said.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated on March 28-29. (ANI)

