Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >100 companies of PAC deployed across UP ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat

100 companies of PAC deployed across UP ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat

A vendor, selling dry coloured powders, waits for customers ahead of Holi festival
1 min read . 04:32 PM IST ANI

  • No procession should be allowed without permission. Social media platforms will be monitored
  • Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated on March 28-29

As many as 100 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the civil police force have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh to ensure a peaceful Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

As many as 100 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the civil police force have been deployed across Uttar Pradesh to ensure a peaceful Holi and Shab-e-Barat.

"For Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Director-General of Police has instructed senior police officers to conduct peace meetings and conduct raids in coordination with Excise Department to prevent deaths from consuming spurious liquor," Additional Director General of Police, Law and order, Prashant Kumar told ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"For Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Director-General of Police has instructed senior police officers to conduct peace meetings and conduct raids in coordination with Excise Department to prevent deaths from consuming spurious liquor," Additional Director General of Police, Law and order, Prashant Kumar told ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"As many as 100 companies of PAC, 2 companies of RAF and civil police force have been deployed across the district so that Holi and Shab-e-Barat conclude peacefully in the state," the ADG said.

"No procession should be allowed without permission. Social media platforms will be monitored," he further said.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated on March 28-29. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.