Home >News >India >100 crore Covid jabs: India likely to cross this milestone today, celebrations planned

100 crore Covid jabs: India likely to cross this milestone today, celebrations planned

In this file photo taken on August 07, 2021, a syringe is filled with a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic.
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Livemint

100 crore Covid jabs: The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday

India is set to cross the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark today. To mark the occasion, the central government has planned a series of events. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

A series of events have been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise:

  • According to a report in PTI, to mark the completion of administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort.
  • Union Health Minister Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort.
  • SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport.
  • Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion.

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the Co-WIN portal.

