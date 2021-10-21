100 crore Covid jabs: India likely to cross this milestone today, celebrations planned1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
100 crore Covid jabs: The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday
India is set to cross the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark today. To mark the occasion, the central government has planned a series of events. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.
"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
A series of events have been lined up to mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise:
The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the Co-WIN portal.
