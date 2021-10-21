Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >100 crore vaccination milestone: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla congratulates PM Modi

100 crore vaccination milestone: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla congratulates PM Modi

Premium
Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India chief executive officer.
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi said ‘India scripted history’ and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. 

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India scripted history" and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "India scripted history" and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury," PM Modi tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla congratulated PM Modi for this feat. “My heartiest congratulations, Shri @narendramodi Ji, as India crosses 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine inoculations today under your exemplary leadership. I also congratulate all the GOI ministries, agencies, & healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during this pandemic," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla congratulated PM Modi for this feat. “My heartiest congratulations, Shri @narendramodi Ji, as India crosses 1 billion doses of COVID vaccine inoculations today under your exemplary leadership. I also congratulate all the GOI ministries, agencies, & healthcare workers for their relentless efforts during this pandemic," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

 

 

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pil ...

Premium

India crosses 1 billion mark in covid-19 vaccination

Premium

Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19 varian ...

Premium

DU admission 2021: 3rd cut off admissions end today; Ov ...

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pil ...

Premium

India crosses 1 billion mark in covid-19 vaccination

Premium

Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19 varian ...

Premium

DU admission 2021: 3rd cut off admissions end today; Ov ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!