ERNAKULAM : A hundred days after its first reported covid-19 case, Kerala on Friday said it has only one new infection, while ten more people had recovered from the viral infection.

Of the 503 total recorded cases, Kerala has only 16 active patients now. The rest, about 97%, recovered from the illness, except four who died. The state had brought down the number of infections to 30 on Wednesday from 300 exactly a month ago. From more than a 100 hotspots until a a few weeks ago, the state now has only 33 hotspots.

The sole new patient is in Ernakulam district, has a travel history to Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and is suffering from renal ailments, said the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Today is the 100th day since the first case in India was registered in Kerala's Thrissur. In the first week of March, the second wave started in Kerala (with the arrival of returnees from the Gulf region). Two months later, we can say we have flattened the curve," said Vijayan.

But, he said, the state should not drop its guard as it risks a third wave of rising infections in the return of expats evacuated from foreign countries since Thursday.

"We should see that a third wave does not occur. We should allow no room for complacency. Actually, we should be more careful than ever now," he said.

The state has 20,157 people under observation and 347 in hospitals, the CM said. So far, 35,856 samples were tested by the state and 35,355 of them were negative for covid-19, he added.

