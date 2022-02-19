OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  100 districts in India receive piped water under Jal Jeevan mission. Read here
Listen to this article

Jal Jeevan Mission on Friday achieved the significant milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts across the country. Chamba, in Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th 'Har Ghar Jal' district, the fifth aspirational district to be covered under the initiative. the initiative had crossed the milestone of providing clean tap water to nine crore rural households, earlier this week.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Twitter, "a promise made by our government is now a reality in 100 districts of the country, from arid ones to those in the remotest corners."

 Following the announcement of the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' scheme on August 15, 2019,  it has provided tap water supply to more than 5.78 crore rural households. At the time of announcement of the Mission, out of 19.27 crore households in the country only 3.23 crore (17%) had tap water connections, an official statement said.

In this short period, 100 districts, 1,138 blocks, 66,328 Gram Panchayats and 1,36,803 villages have become 'Har Ghar Jal', it said. In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, every rural household has tap water supply.  Many more States like Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.5%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on the verge of becoming 'Har Ghar Jal' in 2022. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout