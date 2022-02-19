Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
100 districts in India receive piped water under Jal Jeevan mission. Read here

The government's Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024.
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST Livemint

  • Jal Jeevan Mission on Friday achieved the milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts in the country
  • Earlier this week, the initiative had crossed the milestone of providing clean tap water to nine crore rural households

Jal Jeevan Mission on Friday achieved the significant milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts across the country. Chamba, in Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th 'Har Ghar Jal' district, the fifth aspirational district to be covered under the initiative. the initiative had crossed the milestone of providing clean tap water to nine crore rural households, earlier this week.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Twitter, "a promise made by our government is now a reality in 100 districts of the country, from arid ones to those in the remotest corners."

 Following the announcement of the 'Har Ghar Nal se Jal' scheme on August 15, 2019,  it has provided tap water supply to more than 5.78 crore rural households. At the time of announcement of the Mission, out of 19.27 crore households in the country only 3.23 crore (17%) had tap water connections, an official statement said.

In this short period, 100 districts, 1,138 blocks, 66,328 Gram Panchayats and 1,36,803 villages have become 'Har Ghar Jal', it said. In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, every rural household has tap water supply.  Many more States like Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.5%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on the verge of becoming 'Har Ghar Jal' in 2022. 

(With inputs from agencies)

