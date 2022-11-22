100 Indian pilgrims get Pakistan visa - here's why

Shadani Darbar, a three hundred years old temple, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. It was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.
Pakistan has issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims who are keen to participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Sindh province, according to an official statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission.
The group of Indian Hindu pilgrims will visit the Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi from November 22 to December 3, the statement read, as quoted by the news agency PTI.
As per PTI reports, Shadani Darbar, a three hundred years old temple, is a sacred place for Hindu devotees from across the globe. It was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708.
Every year, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals or occasions under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.
The statement claimed that visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.
In June this year, the Pakistan High Commission also issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary, which was celebrated from 21-30 June 2022.
Prior to this, Pakistan had also issued visas to 112 Indian pilgrims to visit a prominent Hindu temple complex in Punjab's Chakwal district last year. The pilgrims visited Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples, from December 17-23, 2021. The Katas Raj Temples complex is built around a pond, which is considered sacred by Hindus.
