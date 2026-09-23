100% job placement guarantee goes unfulfilled: MBA graduate drags institute to court, gets full refund

A Punjab consumer commission has ordered a training company to refund an MBA graduate’s fees. The dispute concerned a course advertised with a promise of “100% guaranteed placement”.

The Gurdaspur district consumer commission passed its order on 16 September. It directed Eduinx Education Services to refund ₹84,960 to Harish Malhotra, The Times of India reported.

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The commission also awarded ₹10,000 for mental tension and harassment. Another ₹5,000 was granted towards his legal expenses, according to TOI.

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Malhotra joined an online programme covering artificial intelligence (AI) in product management. According to his complaint, an advertisement promising guaranteed placement influenced his decision.

The MBA graduate paid ₹84,960 through a credit card on 12 July 2025. He completed the course and received his certificate on 24 November 2025.

However, Malhotra alleged that the promised job had never materialised despite repeated follow-ups. He said the company had kept extending its timelines. He then approached the commission, seeking a refund and compensation.

Malhotra claimed he had remained unemployed for more than 10 months. He sought ₹6 lakh for financial losses and damage to his career continuity. He also requested ₹30,000 towards legal expenses.

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Eduinx denied the allegations and described itself as a training and career-support platform. It argued that employers, rather than the platform, made hiring decisions.

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The company said its guarantee covered interview preparation, profile improvement and contact with employers. It also claimed Malhotra participated in recruitment processes involving several companies.

Eduinx alleged that he had rejected opportunities outside his preferred locations, Gurugram and Delhi-NCR.

The commission examined whether these recruitment efforts fulfilled the advertised promise. President Lalit Mohan Dogra and member B S Matharu found that they did not.

The bench distinguished between arranging interviews and actually securing placement. It said any limits on the guarantee should have been clearly disclosed during enrolment.

The commission also rejected unsupported claims linking the outcome to Malhotra’s interview performance. Eduinx did not produce employer assessments or communications establishing rejection on that basis.

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WhatsApp messages WhatsApp messages showed that some vacancies were shared with him. However, the commission found these messages did not establish definite employment offers or successful placement.

“A mere suggestion of a vacancy cannot be equated with an employment offer as promised. Nor can a recruitment lead, screening call or interview be treated as equivalent to a successful placement,” TOI quoted the commission as stating.

“Therefore, even after taking the WhatsApp conversations at their face value, the evidence falls short of establishing that the opposite parties fulfilled the substantive placement representation,” it added.

It held that the unfulfilled commitment amounted to deficient service. The inadequately-qualified placement guarantee also amounted to an unfair trade practice.

However, the commission rejected the ₹6 lakh compensation claim because supporting documents were insufficient.

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Payment must follow within 45 days of receiving the order’s copy. Otherwise, the refund attracts 9% annual interest from the deposit until actual repayment.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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