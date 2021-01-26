Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >100 per cent FASTag at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai-Pune Expressway from today
A view of the Bandra-Worli sea link.

100 per cent FASTag at Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai-Pune Expressway from today

1 min read . 05:47 AM IST Staff Writer

  • At toll plazas on the Bandra- Worli Sea Link in the metropolis and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 100 per centFASTag system from today
  • Motorists will have to pay double the amount of toll if their vehicles, without FASTag, enter in the lane dedicated for FASTag-enabled vehicles

Mumbai: At toll plazas on the Bandra- Worli Sea Link in the metropolis and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 100 per centFASTag system will be implemented from January 26, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

In a press release, MSRDC said motorists will have to pay double the amount of toll if their vehicles, without FASTag or a blacklisted tag, enter in the lane dedicated for FASTag-enabled vehicles.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

According to the state-run transport body, all lanes will be facilitated with FASTag on these two high-speed roads.

"However, there will be some hybrid lanes at toll plazas on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where they can pay toll using cash, but they will have to buy FASTag from stalls there," said Vijay Waghmare, joint director of MSRDC.

Earlier this month, the MSRDC had launched a 5 per cent cashback scheme on payment of toll through FASTag. The scheme is applicable for cars, jeeps and SUVs, for a limited period.

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identification technology, which provides users with a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The toll payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

