100% reservation for Kannadigas for some post in Karnataka private sector. What CM Siddaramaiah's new bill says

  • We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas, CM Siddaramaiah says while making announcements

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh
First Published17 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that the state government approved a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts. The move came following a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for 'C and D' grade posts in all private industries in the state," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

"We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas," the CM said.

Meanwhile, sources close to PTI revrealed the 'Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024' will be tabled on Thursday in the Assembly.

What does the bill says?

On the appointment of 'Local Candidates'', the bill, a copy of which is with PTI, says, "Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty percent of local candidates in management categories and seventy percent in non-management categories."

If the candidates do not possess secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language, they must pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency', it says.

If the qualified local candidates are not available, the establishments within three years with active collaboration of government or its agencies should take steps to train them, it says.

If sufficient number of local candidates are not available, then an establishment may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government.

"Such orders passed by the Government shall be final: Provided that, the relaxation provided under this section shall not be less than twenty five percent for management category and fifty percent for non-management categories," the proposed bill says.

Every industry or factory or other establishment should inform the nodal agency about the compliance of the provisions of this Act in such form, within such period as may be prescribed, the copy of the bill read.

(With PTI inputs)

 

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 07:09 AM IST
