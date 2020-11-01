100 years on, India's trade unions face a tough road ahead

A.R. Sindhu, national secretary of Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) almost concurred. “Adoption of technology for mobilization, outreach is a must. We have started doing it. The second, the unions are now shifting gear from being top down to bottom up. During the lockdown the success of coal workers strike and defence factory workers strike told us that it’s the regional leaders or sectoral leaders who will increasingly help the trade union movement to survive and thrive is a tough environment. The slow death of public sector companies has harmed the unions but off late, informal workers are joining the movement. The grass root movement, we believe, will now become stronger and push for workers welfare and here technology will play a big role," Sindhu said.