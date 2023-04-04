UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday informed that this year 1,000 foreign students have applied for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG examination. The applications were received from more than 74 countries, the UGC chairman said.

CUET is an all-India test being organized by the National Testing Agency for admission to various courses of central universities in India. The examination was started in 2022 and is conducted for all types of courses like UG, PG, certificate courses, research programs, etc.

India is a diverse nation with various languages, so the UGC conducts the CUET exam in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Recently, the application window for CUET (UG) exam was closed and lakhs of students from across the country applied for the examination to secure admissions into their favorite colleges. Earlier, individual universities used to decide the eligibility criteria for admissions, but CUET has made the process more smooth.

Meanwhile, at least 168 universities have opted for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the undergraduate admission process so far, according to officials. For last year's admissions, only 90 universities accepted the CUET score and the officials added that the number is expected to rise in near future.

In 2022, the debut year of examination was marred by glitches at several centers with NTA was forced to cancel and retake examinations multiple times. The examination body has assured that this year, the preparations are full-proof and the technical problems will be avoided.