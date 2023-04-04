1,000 students from 74 countries applied for CUET (UG) 2023: UGC Chairman1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- CUET (UG) is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission into undergraduate courses at central universities
UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday informed that this year 1,000 foreign students have applied for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG examination. The applications were received from more than 74 countries, the UGC chairman said.
