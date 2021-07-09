The government on Friday said that the second wave was not over yet and the current daily cases were a still high. During a press briefing, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said 35,000 to 40,000 daily cases were not small and this suggests that the second wave was still not over.

Paul further explained the situation when India can declare Covid second wave was over. He said when the country records around 10,000 cases for 3 weeks, that is when India can declare second wave is over.

Today, India recorded 43,393 fresh infection cases that pushed the cumulative caseload to 3,07,52,950.

The Union Health Ministry today warned the people against violation of Covid protocols as multiple countries like UK, Russia, Bangladesh see resurgence of infection cases.

During the briefing, joint secretary Lav Agarwal said: "We need to continue to take all precautions. In the United Kingdom, Russia and Bangladesh have seen a resurgence of Covid cases." He also said that the country was still dealing with the second wave of Covid. "We need to continue the display of Covid appropriate behaviour," he said.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said that the country cannot lower its guard. "A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.

Paul also said that the guidelines on vaccination for pregnant women have been issued by the ministry. "Three vaccines are entitled to be used. Pregnant women should receive the vaccine, it is very important," he said.

While replying to a question on Lambda variant, Paul said that this is a variant of interest. "We should be watchful of such variants. As of now, there is no evidence that this variant has been identified in India," he said.

The ministry informed that the daily new cases in the country continued to show a decline. "There has been a decline of 8% in average daily new cases in the last week. 80% of the new cases reported from 90 districts. There has been a rise in recoveries in the country. The recovery rate is at 97.2% today," it said.





