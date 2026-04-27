₹10,000 penalty and no petrol or diesel: Double whammy for driving without PUC in Delhi

Fuel stations across Delhi have begun refusing service to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as authorities intensify efforts to curb air pollution. Under the new directive, petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG will be supplied only to vehicles with a valid PUC certificate, with strict enforcement by the authorities.
Vehicles without a PUC face a double whammy, i.e., no petrol or diesel and hefty fines.
Driving without a valid PUC certificate in India can lead to several consequences beyond just a basic fine.
|Offence Category
|Fine Amount
|Additional Consequence
|First Offence
|Up to ₹10,000
|Possible suspension of driving licence for 3 months
|Subsequent Offence
|Up to ₹10,000
|Risk of vehicle registration suspension
|Fake or Tampered PUCC
|₹10,000 or more
|Possible imprisonment up to 6 months and vehicle seizure
While the central law sets the maximum fine, the actual amount you may have to pay for a pollution certificate challan can vary depending on how strictly the rules are enforced in your local area.
Under the latest amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, specifically Section 190(2), penalties for PUC-related violations have been made stricter and more consistent across most states.
While the central law sets the maximum fine, the actual amount you may have to pay for a pollution certificate challan can vary depending on how strictly the rules are enforced in your local area.
Earlier on April 22, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to strictly enforce the 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in the national capital to curb air pollution.
Although the initiative launched last December, several vehicles are still plying without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, she said.
"Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction," Gupta said.
Delhi woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees Celsius above the season's normal.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category in the morning, with the average air quality index (AQI) settling at 199, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.
The maximum temperature is likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius, and the city is likely to experience strong surface winds.
(With inputs from agencies)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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