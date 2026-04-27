₹10,000 penalty and no petrol or diesel: Double whammy for driving without PUC in Delhi

Fuel stations across Delhi have begun refusing service to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as authorities intensify efforts to curb air pollution. Under the new directive, petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG will be supplied only to vehicles with a valid PUC certificate, with strict enforcement by the authorities.

Vehicles without a PUC face a double whammy, i.e., no petrol or diesel and hefty fines.

Key points of the PUC Certificate rule: Mandatory compliance: A valid PUC certificate is required to purchase any type of fuel, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG. Year-round enforcement: The measure has been made a continuous, permanent anti-pollution initiative.

Strict monitoring: Agencies such as the Transport Department, the Food and Supplies Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Delhi Traffic Police are responsible for enforcement. What happens if you drive without a valid PUC certificate? Driving without a valid PUC certificate in India can lead to several consequences beyond just a basic fine.

Legal penalties: Under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, authorities can issue a challan on the spot, either by traffic police or through automated systems. Fines can be significant, especially in high-pollution cities.





Insurance issues: If your PUC certificate has expired, it may delay or deny your insurance claim. Many insurers expect compliance with emission norms, and a lack of a valid certificate could delay or even result in the rejection of claims.

Higher expenses: Vehicles without a valid PUC often emit more pollutants, which often indicate poor engine condition. This can reduce fuel efficiency, leading to higher fuel costs over time.



Check fines:

Offence Category Fine Amount Additional Consequence First Offence Up to ₹ 10,000 Possible suspension of driving licence for 3 months Subsequent Offence Up to ₹ 10,000 Risk of vehicle registration suspension Fake or Tampered PUCC ₹ 10,000 or more Possible imprisonment up to 6 months and vehicle seizure

While the central law sets the maximum fine, the actual amount you may have to pay for a pollution certificate challan can vary depending on how strictly the rules are enforced in your local area.

Under the latest amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, specifically Section 190(2), penalties for PUC-related violations have been made stricter and more consistent across most states.

While the central law sets the maximum fine, the actual amount you may have to pay for a pollution certificate challan can vary depending on how strictly the rules are enforced in your local area.

Earlier on April 22, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to strictly enforce the 'No PUC, no fuel' rule in the national capital to curb air pollution.

Although the initiative launched last December, several vehicles are still plying without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, she said.

"Tackling air pollution requires firm and effective interventions. This decision is a crucial step in that direction," Gupta said.

Delhi AQI today Delhi woke up to a warm Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees Celsius above the season's normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category in the morning, with the average air quality index (AQI) settling at 199, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Vehicles without a PUC face a double whammy, i.e., no petrol or diesel and hefty fines.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 44 degrees Celsius, and the city is likely to experience strong surface winds.

(With inputs from agencies)