‘100-150 people attacked me with slippers,’ claims lawyer Rakesh Kishore who hurled shoe at ex-CJI BR Gavai

Suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, accused of hurling a show at former Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, on Wednesday alleged that a group of nearly 100–150 people assaulted him with slippers at Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

A video showing some people raising hands at Rakesh Kishore also surfaced on social media. The video shows the lawyer arguing with some people, as some try to shied him from the alleged attacks.

The suspended lawyer also claimed that when he asked the attackers why they were targeting him, they said it was in retaliation for his conduct involving then CJI Gavai. The police have nor yet issued a statement on the incident.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI, Rakesh Kishore said, “When those people were hitting me, I asked them why they were doing so. They answered that it was because of the incident with the then CJI Gavai...He [BR Gavai] had also insulted the Sanatan Dharma.”

In a shocking security breach, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to hurl a shoe towards BR Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in early October. As he hurled the shoe at the former chief justice, the security forces intervened and took him out of the court. While being escorted out of the courtroom, he uttered “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan”.

Advertisement

The action prompted the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with BR Gavai to convey his condemnation of a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at him, and said the attack has angered every Indian.

“There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society,” he said as he praised BR Gavai for maintaining calm following the incident. Modi posted on X, “Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable.”

He added, “I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.”

Advertisement

Recently, BR Gavai also opened up on the shoe-throwing attempt made at him during court proceedings, saying that his reaction, to not pursue action against the lawyer, stemmed from his upbringing and personal values.

In an interview with ANI, former CJI BR Gavai said, “Maybe it is a result of my upbringing... I didn't even know it was related to some alleged utterances or observations made by me in court. But I felt I must proceed with the matter, and that was a decision taken in the spur of the moment.”