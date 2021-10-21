As India achieved the 100 crore milestone in its Covid-19 inoculation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the country now has a strong "protective shield" to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

“This day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine doses mark sometime back," said PM Modi.

"To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India," the prime minister added.

Further, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said that this is the result of our collective effort.

“The nation has created history today. All the citizens have together crossed the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations. India has presented a new example of self-reliance before the world. I congratulate all the citizens for this achievement," he said.

देश ने आज एक इतिहास रचा है। सभी देशवासियों ने मिलकर 100 करोड़ वैक्सीनेशन का लक्ष्य पार कर लिया है। विश्व पटल पर भारत ने आत्मनिर्भरता का एक नया उदाहरण प्रस्तुत किया है। इस उपलब्धि के लिए मैं सभी देशवासियों को बधाई देता हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2021

In addition to this, AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi decorated the hospital on the occasion. Sweets were distributed among the staff of the Union health ministry.

The Archaeological Survey of India of the ministry of culture is illuminating 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country to celebrate the achievement.

Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture is illuminating 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieved landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccinations in one of the World’s largest and fastest vaccination drive: Ministry of Culture pic.twitter.com/bnDkaHCX2X — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

#WATCH | Delhi: Qutub Minar illuminated as part of Archaeological Survey of India's initiative to illuminate 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieves landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/mU8AEzNjWs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Other leaders, government organisations and private companies also conveyed their congratulations and expressed gratitude in various statements and celebratory programmes.

Union leaders on milestone

Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated the nation, describing the feat as a "historic and proud moment".

The Union Minister, in a series of tweets, said it is a "historic and proud moment today" as India through the visionary leadership and constant encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "set a record by achieving the target of more than 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, which has re-acquainted the whole world with the immense capabilities of New India".

He expressed his gratitude to all scientists, researchers and health workers of the country for their contribution in achieving this milestone.

WHO, WTO wishes for India

The World Health Organisation congratulated India for administering over 100 crore Covid doses.

Taking to Twitter, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scientists, health workers and people of India on their "efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from Covid-19 and achieve vaccine equity targets".

Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets.https://t.co/ngVFOszcmE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 21, 2021

Further, WTO DG Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that it is an “absolutely significant" milestone.

“I want to congratulate the government, PM Modi, the health minister, my colleague the commerce minister, everyone. This is a huge achievement in a very short period of time," she said.

“Since we have seen that the faster you vaccinate more population, you can also recover from the pandemic economically, I think it is a great signal. We can see that India is rebounding very fast with respect to the economy. So, it's very good," added Dr Ngozi.

SpiceJet livery

SpiceJet airlines unveiled a special livery to honour the contribution of frontline workers and corona warriors who helped make this dream a reality.

The livery also includes an image of PM Modi and adorns three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet.

It was unveiled at an event graced by Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, and chairman and managing director of Spicejet Ajay Singh at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Covid-19 film, song

Mandaviya also launched a song and a film detailing efforts that went into the launch of “world's largest" Covid-19 inoculation programme.

The minister released the song and the film from the Red Fort where the country's largest ‘khadi’ tricolour, weighing around 1,400 kg, was on display.

The same tricolour (225 feet by 150 feet) was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti in Leh.

"Today India created history. It's a story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sankalp' (resolve). 100 crore vaccine is a story of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Mandaviya said at the event.

The song has been sung by singer Kailash Kher.

Announcement on railway, metro stations

Apart from this, Bilaspur Railway staff wished citizens for achieving this unique milestone in the shortest time span.

While announcing the achievement on the loudspeaker at the station, the announcer said, "Today India has achieved landmark milestone of 100-crore Covid vaccine doses. This is the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive. This is the momentous occasion and proud moment for the country."

The announcer added, "On this occasion, we would like to felicitate all the Corona warriors, sanitation workers, police personnel, doctors, etc. who helped the country to face the pandemic effectively."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made announcements through its public address systems and displayed messages on panels in trains and at stations to mark the "momentous achievement".

"The information regarding completion of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses is being shared through public address systems as well as audio visual screens across the Delhi Metro network including trains and stations to mark this momentous achievement by the nation," a senior official of the DMRC said.

Congrats from India Inc

The India Inc also cheered as the country has achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, saying it will help place the economy on a high-growth path by attracting more investments.

CII President T V Narendran said unyielding efforts and sacrifices made by India's researchers, doctors, healthcare workforce, administrative teams and police personnel are extraordinary and laudable.

"This historic mission will help place the economy on a high-growth path and reinforce India's global leadership role," he added.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said, "We are certain that after achieving the 100-crore mark, the pace for full vaccination of all eligible will pick up in the next few weeks and months. We would see further improvement in consumer confidence. However, we need to continue our vigil against the pandemic."

Countries congratulate India

Further, the United States Embassy in New Delhi congratulated India.

Calling it a "milestone", the Embassy tweeted, "Congratulations to India on administering its 1 billionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine today - a major milestone in the world's efforts to combat the global pandemic."

