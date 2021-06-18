The central government will train around 100,000 youth to strengthen India’s healthcare system to deal with the expected third wave of coronavirus infections.

In a new initiative for managing the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a ‘customized crash course programme for covid-19 frontline workers’ via video conferencing. The programme will be conducted in 111 training centres across 26 states.

Training will be imparted for six customized job roles—home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support. It will involve fresh skilling as well as upskilling initiatives.

“About 100,000 frontline workers will be trained. Top experts of the country have designed the six courses, as per demands of the states and Union territories. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth," he said.

Modi said the virus is still present and there is a possibility of mutations. “The second wave illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. India needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than 100,000 frontline warriors is a step in that direction."

He said the pandemic has tested the strength of every country, institution, society and family. “At the same time, this alerted us to expand our capabilities as science, government, society, institution or individuals. India took up this challenge and the status of PPE kits, testing and other medical infrastructure related to covid care and treatment bears a testimony to the efforts," he added.

Far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. More than 1,500 oxygen plants are being set up at a war footing. Amid all the efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of corona warriors, the youth is being trained. This training should be over in two-three months, Modi said.

Skill India Mission is helping millions of youth every year to provide training, according to the needs of the day. Since last year, the ministry of skill development has trained millions of health workers, even during the pandemic, he added.

