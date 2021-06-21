As the centralised free vaccination policy for all kickstarted today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government plans to administer 6 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses per day from today. This will eventually go up to 10 to 12 lakh doses per day from July first week, he added.

"From today onwards, the state government is targeting to administer 6 lakh vaccine doses per day. From July first week we are targetting to administer 10 to 12 lakh doses per day. This is aimed at providing a shield against COVID-19 to all the people of the state aged above 18 years till December," ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He further said, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has announced free vaccination to all aged above 18 years from today. From today, vaccination drives have begun at more than 7,600 booths."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and 46 fatalities on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 17,04,358 and its death toll to 22,178. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,569, the statement said.

