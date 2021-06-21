10-12 lakh Covid vaccine doses a day from next month: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

"From today onwards, the state government is targeting to administer 6 lakh vaccine doses per day. From July first week we are targetting to administer 10 to 12 lakh doses per day. This is aimed at providing a shield against COVID-19 to all the people of the state aged above 18 years till December," ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

