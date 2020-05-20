102 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha as of 8:00 AM - May 20

102 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha as of 8:00 AM - May 201 min read . 08:58 AM IST
This brings total cases to 978, out of which 277 have recovered and 5 have passed away
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This brings total cases to 978, out of which 277 have recovered and 5 have passed away
ODISHA : 102 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Odisha, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Odisha to 978. Among the total people infected as on date, 277 have recovered and 5 have passed away.
102 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 20 in Odisha, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Odisha to 978. Among the total people infected as on date, 277 have recovered and 5 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 68 of the total 978 cases reported in the state. Khurda had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 46 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Odisha's 978 cases put it at number 15 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 37136, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated