Need stringent measures to control Covid-19 spread during Kumbh Mela: Govt

The Union Health Secretary has also observed that currently, more than 12 states in India have shown a surge in Covid-19 cases during the past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these States. It has been noted that there is a potential for an upsurge in cases in the local population after the auspicious Shahi Snan days during the Kumbh Mela.