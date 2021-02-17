Subscribe
All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >103 coronavirus cases detected in one Bengaluru apartment complex
Passengers in safety gearat the Bengaluru airport.

103 coronavirus cases detected in one Bengaluru apartment complex

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 40 students of Manjushree College of Nursing in Bengaluru have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus
  • Karnataka has made RT-PCR test for international travellers mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport

103 people at an apartment complex in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus. According to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Commissioner, they had organised a program at the apartment and tested positive in the Covid-19 test they underwent later. Most of those who tested positive are below the age of 60.

Most of those who tested positive are below the age of 60.

The new coronavirus cluster has emerged in SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli area of Bengaluru.

The new coronavirus cluster has emerged in SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli area of Bengaluru.

Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era startups

"103 people at SNN Raj Lakeview apartment in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19. They had organised a program at the apartment and tested positive in the COVID test they underwent later. 96 of the 103 people are above the age of 60," said BBMP Commissioner, news agency ANI said in a tweet.

In other news, 40 students of Manjushree College of Nursing in Bengaluru have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"40 out of the 210 students studying at Manjushree College of Nursing in Bengaluru have tested positive for #COVID19." said N Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner, ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.

"In view of new variants of SARS-COV-2 identified in Brazil and South Africa, it is mandatory that international travellers who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa, irrespective of their negative RT-PCR test before boarding the flight, should additionally undergo RT-PCR testing at Bengaluru airport," said Health and Family Welfare Services commissioner in a statement.

There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry data updated on 16 February showed.

