A 103-year-old Karnataka dweller became the oldest Indian female to receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

"J. Kameshwari received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. She is the oldest woman in India to have received the COVID-19 vaccine as per available data," said Apollo Hospitals in Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

The Indian government has been ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination drive across states as it started the next phase of vaccination from 1 March. In this phase, citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities are eligible to register and receive a Covid-19 jab.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India achieved the landmark of administering more than 20 lakh doses in a single day on Tuesday. "The country is approaching 2.5 crore total vaccination coverage, powered by the fastest recent growth in vaccination globally," the release said.

A total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today, the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the state is 'marching towards a COVID free state' with more than 10 lakh vaccinations having been done so far.

"Marching towards a Covid free state. Karnataka. Crossed 10 lakh inoculations on Monday, March 8. Vaccinated 73,269 beneficiaries on March 8th, highest in a single day so far," Sudhakar tweeted.

The state has reported two severe AEFIs (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) and 21 serious AEFIs since the launch of the vaccination drive from January 16, the department said.

As of March 2, a total of nine states and Union Territories have administered the 1st dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to more than 90 per cent of the registered healthcare workers. These are Ladakh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Lakshadweep.

In terms of Covid-19 cases in the state, Karnataka reported 590 fresh cases of coronavirus and 6 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 366 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

