104 new coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan as of 8:00 AM - May 31 min read . Updated: 03 May 2020, 09:27 AM IST
This brings total cases to 2,770, out of which 1,121 have recovered and 65 have passed away
RAJASTHAN : 104 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 3 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 2,770. Among the total people infected as on date, 1,121 have recovered and 65 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 1416 of the total 2770 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 537 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Rajasthan's 2,770 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 12296, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
