105-member medical team from Kerala leave for UAE to treat Covid-19 patients

Vinod Sebastian, a senior nurse among the medical team, said it was a proud moment for each of them. "It is our duty to serve and treat the patients during this unprecedented crisis. For the majority of the nurses in the medical team, it is their maiden journey to a foreign country. .. we are very confident and motivated. We are taking it up as a challenge," he said. All the members of the team underwent a COVID-19 test on Sunday and all of them tested negative, the release said. The travel of the nurses to Kochi was facilitated by the Office of the Kerala Chief Minister.