106 new coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan as of 8:00 AM - May 111 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 08:57 AM IST
This brings total cases to 3,814, out of which 2,176 have recovered and 107 have passed away
RAJASTHAN : 106 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 11 in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 3,814. Among the total people infected as on date, 2,176 have recovered and 107 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 1416 of the total 3814 cases reported in the state. Jaipur had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 537 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Rajasthan's 3,814 cases put it at number 5 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 22171, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
