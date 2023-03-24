‘1,080 vacancies in UP district courts’: Govt to Rajya Sabha1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:12 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad High Court shows that 33 vacancies are from Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) whereas Agra and Varanasi have 29 vacancies, according to official data.
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that there are a total of 1,080 vacancies in various district courts across Uttar Pradesh. He provided the information in a written reply to the query of Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar.
