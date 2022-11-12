'108,000 Indian students in the UK...': Former UK PM Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022

'108,000 Indian students in the UK...': Former UK PM Boris Johnson at HTLS 20221 min read . 10:25 AM IST
- HT Leadership Summit Day 5: At HTLS 2022, Boris Johnson talks about his vision for a new tomorrow and more
As many as 108,000 Indian students are in the United Kingdom hoping to support our education industry, says former UK prime minister Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022. He is speaking on the fifth and last day of the mega event, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.
"India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK. Hundred and eight thousand Indian students in UK to support our education industry," he added.
Johnson recollected the time when he visited Gujarat back in April this year. "We arrived in Gujarat this year, and it was like being Sachin Tendulkar... There were pictures of me everywhere and literally 1000s of people dancing everywhere and with PM Modi, we discussed the future of India-UK partnership," the former UK PM said.
On India-UK trade, he said, "Even without a free trade agreement, we have seen trade between our countries go up by 28%."
Johnson made three predictions, one of them – Putin will lose the war in Ukraine "and deservedly so." He also predicts that the war in Ukraine will "severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China."
"This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China," the former UK PM said.
Calling Putin "master of propaganda", Johnson says, "We don't think we need to worry about how Putin will mange his defeat. He is after all master of propaganda."
Johnson led the Conservative Party to an extraordinary election victory in 2019, winning their biggest majority in the House of Commons since 1987 and the highest share of the vote of any party since 1979. The result was a major realignment in British politics, with Johnson’s Conservatives winning unprecedented support in areas they had never before represented.
