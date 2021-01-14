Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

109 cases of new Covid-19 strain in India so far, confirms health ministry
The ongoing trend of contraction of India's daily new COVID-19 cases continued today.

109 cases of new Covid-19 strain in India so far, confirms health ministry

1 min read . 01:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Till 13 January, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 102
  • The presence of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has been reported by several countries

The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 reached 109 today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till 13 January, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 102.

The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 reached 109 today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till 13 January, the number of people affected by this strain of the coronavirus was 102.

Flights from the UK have resumed from 8 January. Passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India. To contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has imposed additional restrictions on people coming from the UK to Delhi. Every passenger — irrespective of their test result — will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine in Delhi.

The presence of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trend of contraction of India's daily new COVID-19 cases continued today. In a span of 24 hours, only 16,946 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India, the Union Health Ministry data showed today. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,13,603. The share of the active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.03 per cent.

