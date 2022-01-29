In just 838 days, a10-year-old girl from Maharashtra cycled 3,600km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Earlier also, she had set several records for cycling between cities in Maharashtra and also for swimming.

With a dream to complete this journey, Sai Patil has been practicing since the lockdown and would cover 50km during each practice session. She started showing interest in these activities since the age of 6.

“Sai is dedicated to her goal and follows the routine perfectly. A student of Shrima Vidyalay, she aimed for this journey and has been practicing for over a year, simultaneously completing her school homework and other activities. Last year also, she went to Ladakh alone," her father Ashish Patil said.

This time, she was accompanied by her father from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a journey that was completed in 38 days, cycling more than 120km per day. The duo started their journey on December 16.

Patil added, “She has further plans to embark on an East to West cycle journey in India and later go from India to Russia by cycle. We will complete this aim gradually by taking proper rest. In several areas of Maharashtra, people felicitated her for her bravery and dedication. We are really proud of her."

