Manipur’s minister for power, forest and environment Thongam Biswajit Singh has said that he would personally take care of this Manipur girl's education till she graduates
Manipur’s minister for power, forest and environment Thongam Biswajit Singh has said that he would personally take care of this Manipur girl's education till she graduates after the 10-year old's image went viral on social media.
Here's why.
A 10-year-old girl from Manipur's picture emerged which showed her taking care of her baby sister while attending offline classes. That's right. She is only 10 years old.
Her sister was seen fast asleep on her lap while Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attended classes with rapt attention.
Her picture has won thousands of hearts over social media.
“Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap.," Thongam Biswajit Singh's tweet read.
“Such dedicated children leave us speechless but proud of this nation who keeps giving us such strong children who are the reason of this nation’s might," a Twitter user commented. “It is absolutely heartening and her dedication at this tender age is commendable," wrote another.
The minister in a subsequent tweet also informed that after he noticed this news on social media, he traced the girl’s family and asked them to bring her to Imphal.
He said he would personally take care of her education till she graduates.
