The Ministry of Railways on Thursday announced that about 11.58 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for FY 2019-20. This Productivity linked bonus (PLB) to railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs. 2081.68 crore.

"The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on 21.10.2020 accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for the financial year 2019-2020 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel)," the ministry said in a statement.

The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of the said bonus is ₹7000/- p.m. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days.

"The Productivity Linked Bonus on Railway covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/ Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well," the statement added.

Ministry of Railways further added that this payment is being made for last year’s performance i.e. 2019-20. "During COVID period, a lot of hard work has been put in by Railways employees in movement of shramik specials , for movement of essential commodities including Foodgrains, Fertilizers, Coal etc and completion of more than 200 vital maintenance projects during lock down period which would boost safety and all round efficiency in railway operations," it said.

Even on the freight side there has been major improvement post COVID lock down period. Freight speeds have almost doubled now as compared to last year. Freight loading has also increased by 14% for period of October 2020 as compared to similar period last year.

The payment of the PLB for 2019-20 is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the Railways further. The acknowledgement of their work will enhance the sense of inclusiveness and belongingness in Railway families. It is expected to enhance the productivity levels further.

It is also expected to help in consumer spending and boosting demand during the festive times.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved bonus through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for 30 lakh non-gazetted employees of the central government.

"Two important decisions were taken today in the union cabinet meeting. Firstly, the union cabinet approved productivity linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees of the central government will be benefited by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be ₹3,737 crores," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"The bonus will be given in a single instalment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami," he added.

