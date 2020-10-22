Ministry of Railways further added that this payment is being made for last year’s performance i.e. 2019-20. "During COVID period, a lot of hard work has been put in by Railways employees in movement of shramik specials , for movement of essential commodities including Foodgrains, Fertilizers, Coal etc and completion of more than 200 vital maintenance projects during lock down period which would boost safety and all round efficiency in railway operations," it said.