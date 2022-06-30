11 Afghan Sikhs to arrive in India with ashes of man killed in Kabul attack

The Islamic State terrorist group who claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital that killed two people, including Sawinder Singh, called it an act of support for the Prophet.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive in India on 30 June with the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in an attack on a Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive in India on 30 June with the ashes of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in an attack on a Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul.
The government had on 19 June had granted e-visas to over 111 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan following a deadly terror attack.
The government had on 19 June had granted e-visas to over 111 Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan following a deadly terror attack.
The Islamic State terrorist group who claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital that killed two people, including Sawinder Singh, called it "an act of support" for the Prophet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Islamic State terrorist group who claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital that killed two people, including Sawinder Singh, called it "an act of support" for the Prophet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sawinder Singh ran a "paan" shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara. His family lives in Delhi.
Sawinder Singh ran a "paan" shop in Kabul and lived in the gurdwara. His family lives in Delhi.
A special flight comprising 11 Afghan Sikhs from Kabul to New Delhi was arranged at 11.30 am today which included Raqbir Singh who was injured and the ashes of Sawinder Singh, killed in the attack.
A special flight comprising 11 Afghan Sikhs from Kabul to New Delhi was arranged at 11.30 am today which included Raqbir Singh who was injured and the ashes of Sawinder Singh, killed in the attack.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) made arrangements for the transfer of the 11 Afghan Sikhs in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Indian government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) made arrangements for the transfer of the 11 Afghan Sikhs in coordination with the Indian World Forum and the Indian government.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive at the Delhi airport with the ashes of Sawinder Singh. Raqbir Singh, who was injured in the attack, is also part of this group," a representative of the Indian World Forum said.
"Eleven Afghan Sikhs will arrive at the Delhi airport with the ashes of Sawinder Singh. Raqbir Singh, who was injured in the attack, is also part of this group," a representative of the Indian World Forum said.